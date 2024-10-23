'Nariyal paani pilo': LeBron James lookalike selling coconut water in London stuns Internet; WATCH viral video

London, known for its iconic landmarks and diverse culture, has recently witnessed a unique sight that's taken social media by storm – a British vendor selling fresh coconut water, all while shouting “Nariyal Pani Pilo” in Hindi.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

London, known for its iconic landmarks and diverse culture, has recently witnessed a unique sight that's taken social media by storm – a British vendor selling fresh coconut water, all while shouting “Nariyal Pani Pilo” in Hindi. This unexpected fusion of tropical refreshment and street vending style has delighted millions of viewers online, quickly turning the vendor into an internet sensation.

The viral video, shared just two days ago, features the vendor set up in a car in a pedestrian area, attracting curious passersby with the promise of fresh and authentic coconut water. Armed with a sharp knife, he expertly cracks open coconuts and joyfully shouts the catchy slogan, “Nariyal, Nariyal Pilo,” inviting people to quench their thirst.

"Narial pani wala in London. Danger Anna. From Kerala without lungi and vintage Mercedes," wrote the user who shared the video on Instagram.

This quirky spectacle, blending a quintessential tropical drink with a Hindi sales pitch, has already garnered over 6.8 million views and 370,000 likes.

'Looks like LeBron James'

What has people talking even more, however, is the vendor's uncanny resemblance to American basketball star LeBron James. Social media users couldn’t resist pointing out the similarity, with comments like, “Why does he look like LeBron tho?” Others found humor in the situation, with one user quipping, “We got nariyal pani wala in London before GTA 6.”

But the fun didn’t stop there. Enthusiastic fans embraced the vendor’s Hindi-speaking style, with one person commenting, “‘Nariyal Pani Pilo.’ Bhai kya baat hai, Hindi chal rahi hai udhar!” Others suggested he offer malai, the coconut cream, along with the water. “Malai bhi nikalne bolna (Ask him to scrape the cream too),” one person suggested.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
