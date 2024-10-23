India-China bilateral talks: What transpired between PM Modi & Xi Jinping during 50 minute Kazan meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday, endorsing the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday, endorsing the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Their discussions also aimed to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signaling efforts to normalize relations that were strained by a deadly military clash in 2020.

During the nearly 50-minute meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Modi emphasized the importance of managing differences and disputes without compromising peace and tranquility in border areas. He asserted that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity should form the foundation of their relations.

In their first structured talks in nearly five years, Modi and Xi called for the early revival of the stalled Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism on the boundary issue, recognizing its critical role in maintaining peace along the frontier. The leaders highlighted the need to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication, and explore cooperation to tackle developmental challenges, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following the talks, Modi posted on 'X': "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations."

'Peace in border areas will pave way for normalizing India-China ties'

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated during a media briefing that both Prime Minister Modi and President Xi emphasized the potential for a "peaceful, stable, and beneficial bilateral relationship" between India and China, highlighting the need for maturity and wisdom, as well as mutual respect for each other's sensitivities, interests, concerns, and aspirations.

Addressing New Delhi's consistent stance on the eastern Ladakh issue, Misri remarked that restoring peace and tranquility in the border areas would pave the way for normalizing bilateral relations between the two nations.

"This meeting happened, as you are all aware, close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement and the resolution of issues that had arisen in the India-China border areas in 2020," he said.

"Naturally, the two leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides through sustained dialogue over the last several weeks in diplomatic as well as military channels," he added.

Misri further stated that the two leaders also evaluated the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

"They were of the view that stable bilateral relations between India and China, the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," he said.

Relations between the two Asian giants deteriorated significantly after the intense clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which was the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.

On Monday, India and China finalized an agreement on patrolling and disengaging troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, marking a significant breakthrough in resolving the over four-year standoff.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Modi emphasized that the India-China relationship is crucial not only for the citizens of both countries but also for global peace, stability, and progress.

"We welcome the consensus reached on issues that have arisen in the last four years on the border. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority," he said

"Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations. I am sure we will talk with an open mind and our discussions will be constructive," he said.

'Important for India and China to have more communication'

For his part, Xi noted that both the people of the two countries and the international community are closely watching the meeting.

"It's important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements and to facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations," he said.

In response to a question about whether the patrolling and disengagement agreement would address issues in Depsang and Demchowk, Misri suggested that both friction points are included in the pact.

"The statements that I have made over the last 48 to 72 hours, I think the answer should be quite clear," he said.

Misri also provided further details on the Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism.

"The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the boundary question and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said.

"Accordingly, they (Modi and Xi) instructed the special representatives to meet at an early date and to continue their efforts in this regard," Misri said.

India's Special Representative for the dialogue is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side is led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"They have not had a round of talks in the Special Representatives format since December 2019. So following today's meeting we hope to schedule the next round of the SRs talks at an appropriate date," Misri said.

"As we have maintained during the last four years, the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas will create space for returning us towards the path of normalisation of our bilateral relations," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said, "officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral relations by utilising the relevant official bilateral dialogue mechanisms, including at the level of our respective foreign ministers."

"They agreed to maintain close communication in this regard. Naturally, they also had a very productive exchange on BRICS and the potential for India and China to enhance cooperation on this particular platform," Misri said.

"In closing, Prime Minister Modi also assured India's full support to China's SCO presidency in 2025," he said.

In a statement released following Modi-Xi's talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Welcoming the recent agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility."

Stable India-China ties will contribute to multi-polar Asia and world: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and friendly bilateral relations between India and China—two neighboring countries and the largest nations in the world—would positively impact regional and global peace and prosperity.

"It will also contribute to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," it added.

"The leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges," it further noted.

Latest Videos