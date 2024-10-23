Turkey terror attack: CCTV shows male & female assailants shooting at Turkish Aerospace Industries (WATCH)

Armed assailants launched a deadly terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 9:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

Armed assailants launched a deadly terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday. At least four people lost their lives, and 14 others were injured in the attack, which targeted one of Turkey’s largest defense companies, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moments of the attack, showing both a male and a female assailant firing gunshots in the vicinity of the TUSAS headquarters, located on the outskirts of Ankara. The footage, which surfaced shortly after the incident, shows one of the attackers holding a firearm and running in what appears to be a parking lot.

Turkey interior minister condemns terror attack

Government officials swiftly condemned the attack, with Yerlikaya vowing to continue Turkey’s fight against terrorism with "determination" until all threats are neutralized. “I condemn this heinous attack. Our fight will continue with determination and determination until the last terrorist is neutralized. May God have mercy on our martyrs. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," he stated.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas expressed his sorrow over the attack, calling it a hit on a key pillar of the nation’s defense industry. The Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced that a thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the full scope of the incident.

The attackers, two of whom were killed during the incident, launched their assault on TUSAS, a major aerospace company incorporated into Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology in 1973 to reduce foreign reliance in the defense sector. The company is known for producing armed drones and fighter jets, playing a crucial role in Turkey's military capabilities.

Mehmet Demiroglu, the general manager of TUSAS, left a high-profile defense fair early to return to Ankara after the attack, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The timing of the attack coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attendance at the annual BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US State Department has confirmed it is "tracking reports" of the attack, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his support for Turkey, stating, “NATO stands with Turkey.”

