BJP's Sadineni Yamini Sharma visited the Velikonda Project in Andhra Pradesh, thanking PM Modi for his support and Rs 908 crore funding. She highlighted the project's history and its future impact on irrigation and drinking water for millions.

BJP National Council Member and Spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma visited the Gottipatiya Dam of the Velikonda Project in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district on Sunday and thanked PM Modi for supporting the irrigation project.

BJP's Historic Role and Project Benefits

Recalling the 1978 BJP Padyatra over the initiative, Sharma mentioned during her visit that the BJP had also fought for the project in 1994, emphasising that it would provide irrigation water to nearly 5 lakh acres and drinking water to around 30 lakh people.

The BJP leader further stated that the project would supply irrigation and drinking water to people across Markapuram, Prakasam, Kadapa, and Nellore districts, particularly benefiting those who have been suffering due to severe water scarcity and fluoride contamination.

"The Velikonda project it has a very rich history. In 1978, Bharti Janasangh Karyakartas they have fought a lot and they even conducted Padiyatra and then 1994 also even Bharti Janta party Karakartas they know they.They have done lot of protests to make, you know to make this happen Veluganda project happen.With the Vela project costing about 10,000 cr which will benefit over 5 lakh acres of the irrigation land and also like over 30 lakh people will get drinking water. So this is an essential irrigation project for the people of the combined Prakasham district especially the Makapuram and the Nellore Kadpa districts where the underground water is polluted and the fluoride levels are very high," said Sharma.

Modi Government's Support and Project Progress

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating Rs 908 crore for the Veligonda project and making the initiative a reality.

Describing the inauguration of the Veligonda Project as a joyous occasion, the BJP leader called it a proud moment for all party workers.

Further highlighting developmental progress, the BJP leader stated that construction of a water purification plant is in progress, noting that the Union government has provided more than Rs 12 crore for the facility.

"We thank Narendra Modi ji for allocating 908 crores for Velukonda project as well as you can see this the water purification is going on. It is under construction. Whereas the central government has given more than 12 crores for the same...So once again it is a very happy moment for all of us to visit this Velagonda project and remember the sacrifice and fight of our senior Bharati Janta party. We once again thank Narendra Modi ji, Chandra Babu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan Garu the India government for their support," added Sharma.

Project Inauguration and Technical Details

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the first phase of the Velugonda irrigation project and released water on Auguat 31, fulfilling three decades old dream of people of drought-prone areas of Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

The initiative focuses on using gravity to redirect water from the Srisailam Reservoir on the Krishna River into Nallamala Sagar, which will subsequently supply agricultural fields and drinking water needs through a structured canal network.

In its initial phase, the Nallamala Sagar reservoir will retain 10.70 TMC of Krishna River water. The undertaking aims to cover irrigation across 1,19,000 acres while ensuring drinking water access for nearly four lakh residents. (ANI)

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