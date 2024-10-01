Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, abuses & tries to hit man; SHOCKING road rage caught on camera (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Pune, an autorickshaw driver verbally abuse a car driver and tried to assault him. The auto-rickshaw driver was caught on video stomping on a car after the latter tried to overtake him near Aundh Military Station on September 27.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    In a shocking incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Pune, an autorickshaw driver verbally abuse a car driver and tried to assault him. The auto-rickshaw driver was caught on video stomping on a car after the latter tried to overtake him near Aundh Military Station on September 27. The auto driver confronted and threatened the car driver, kicking his car's side mirror and daring him to step out.

    As per the reports, the argument started when the car driver attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw on Aundh Road. Tensions escalated, leading to the auto driver allegedly stomping on car, breaking the side-view mirror of the car and trying to attack driver physically. The auto driver is then seen hurling abuses at the driver and repeatedly asking him to step out of the car.

    In the now viral video, the accused auto-rickshaw driver was seen kicking and threatening Rishab Verma, the man who was allegedly attacked. Since he was seated inside the car, and the window was also closed, the accused could not touch him, the video showed.

    The car driver has filed a complaint against the auto driver at Sangvi police station

