    Pune: 5 labourers killed, several injured as under-construction building collapses; PM Modi expresses grief

    The slab of the structure at the basement of the under-construction site fell, injuring seven people, according to reports. The killed and wounded were all construction workers.

    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Five people were killed when a structure of an under-construction building in Pune fell on Wednesday night. The event occurred in the Shastrinagar neighbourhood of Pune's Yerawada district. The slab of the structure at the basement of the under-construction site fell, injuring seven people, according to reports. The killed and wounded were all construction workers.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and expressed his anguish over the tragic occurrence. "I'm heartbroken at the incident at an under-construction skyscraper in Pune. Condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I wish that all those injured in this accident recover as soon as possible," PM Modi tweeted.

    The fire department and police officers have arrived on the scene and are assisting in the rescue of people who are trapped beneath the rubble. A skeleton of steel bars designed to make a slab at the basement level of the under-construction building site fell late Thursday night, according to a police officer. He stated that the event occurred when labourers were working on the site and that five persons were killed and five others were injured. The injured have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

    Sunil Tingre, a local MLA, visited the accident scene and saw the rescue efforts. According to the preliminary inquiry, the event occurred owing to a lack of preventive measures at the location. The authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine what caused the collapse.

    Also Read | Karnataka: 7 die after house collapses due to heavy rains in Belagavi, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated

