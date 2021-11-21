  • Facebook
    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated

    The death toll due to the ravaging floods across the four districts of the Rayalaseema region rose to 29 with six more reported dead in a building collapse incident reported at Anantapur district.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nellore, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
    Heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 29 people dead in flash floods in four Rayalaseema districts, including Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. More than 100 persons are feared to have been washed away in separate incidents in the four districts. The intensity of the rainfall reduced on Saturday but brought little respite to people as several habitations remained marooned because of the flash floods.

    While the situation in Tirupati town still remained grim, with many areas inundated, the scene on the holy Tirumala Hills was relatively better, though pouring rain did inconvenience pilgrims. Though the temple city of Tirupati remains inundated, the cloudbursts have stopped in the last 24 hours. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams reopened the ghat roads for vehicular traffic, though the two stairways meant for pilgrims to trek the Hills remained closed.

    Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Chittoor and YSR districts. As per the CMO, Reddy saw the damage caused by rain in Kadapa, Renigunta, Tirupati town, Peruru project and Swarnamukhi river areas, along with inundated areas affected by Papagni and Penna rivers.

    A 30-year-old SDRF personnel involved in rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district died when his life jacket came loose from his body. SDRF constable Kella Srinivas Rao was rescuing flood victims in Buchireddypalem Mandal when the mishap occurred. Srinivas Rao had rescued several people from floodwaters since Saturday morning. Unfortunately, during a mission to rescue stranded villagers, his life jacket opened accidentally and he got washed away in gushing waters.

    The Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Services personnel saved at least 64 persons, including a police inspector, from the massive flash floods in Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts, the government said in a note.

