    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder

    The bandh, called by various political entities, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and others in the opposition bloc, prompted a subdued atmosphere throughout the region.

    Puducherry witnessed a state of emptiness on its roads, bus stands, and public spaces as the Union Territory observed a bandh called by political parties. This protest aimed to voice concerns over the government's perceived inaction against drug trafficking, sparked by the tragic murder of a nine-year-old girl.

    Puducherry Collector A Kulothungan assured the public and students appearing for exams that measures were in place to mitigate any disruptions caused by the bandh. Despite these assurances, individuals found themselves stranded at various bus stands, with minimal government and private bus services operating.

    The district administration deployed police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents and ensured essential services continued without interruption.

    Amidst the bandh, AIADMK members staged a protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, highlighting the opposition's discontent with the government's response.

    The tragic incident that led to the bandh involved the murder of a Class 5 student, allegedly perpetrated by individuals under the influence of drugs. The Opposition criticized the government and police for their perceived lack of stringent measures to combat the drug menace.

    The police arrested Vivekanandan, 56, and Karunas alias Kakka, 19, in connection with the murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and SC/ST Acts.

