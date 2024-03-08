Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka water board bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, and more

This development comes amid complaints of exorbitant water tanker prices in crisis-hit Bengaluru, the district administration has taken action by setting price caps based on the quantity of water and the distance of delivery.

In a bid to address the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has implemented a ban on the use of drinking water for non-essential activities such as car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains, and road maintenance.

Violating this directive will result in a hefty fine of Rs 5000, emphasizing the importance of the water conservation measures being enforced.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), entrusted with water supply in the IT capital, has proactively engaged 200 water tankers to ensure adequate water distribution.

Regulated water prices in Bengaluru are as follows:

1. For a delivery area within a 5 km range, a 6000-liter tanker is capped at Rs 600.

2. If the delivery area falls between 5 km to 10 km, the same 6000-liter tanker will cost up to Rs 750.

3. In areas within a 5 km range, an 8000-liter tanker is priced at a maximum of Rs 700.

4. If the delivery area spans 5 km to 10 km, the cost for an 8000-liter tanker goes up to Rs 850.

5. Within a 5 km range, a 10,000-liter tanker is set at a maximum of Rs 1,000.

6. If the delivery area extends from 5 km to 10 km, the 10,000-liter tanker's cost is capped at Rs 1,200.