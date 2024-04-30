Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics

    The Prime Minister also urged party workers to mobilise voters and ensure high turnout during the elections. He stressed the importance of winning each booth, highlighting that victory at the parliamentary constituency level hinges on success at the grassroots level.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi oon Tuesday (April 30) personally wrote letters to the BJP candidates ahead of the third phase, calling the ongoing Lok Sabha elections a significant moment to get rid of the hardships endured during the decades-long Congress rule. The Prime Minister urged them and the party workers to spread awareness about Congress' "politics of division and appeasement" during their election campaigns.

    "Every vote that BJP gets is a vote to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and make India developed by the year 2047. The encouraging trends of the first two phases of elections show that the people of India are moving forward in this election with a strong intention of supporting our vision," PM Modi said.

    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH)

    In personalised letters to BJP candidates, PM Modi commended their political journeys and highlighted their contributions to the nation's progress. Addressing Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, PM Modi acknowledged his leadership within the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and his sustained efforts in serving the constituents, particularly stressing Mandaviya's roots in a middle-class farmer family.

    The Prime Minister also urged party workers to mobilise voters and ensure high turnout during the elections. He stressed the importance of winning each booth, highlighting that victory at the parliamentary constituency level hinges on success at the grassroots level.

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Diamond rings, laptops, and more - Bhopal launches lucky draw to increase voter turnout

    "Concentrate on winning the booth. To win in the parliamentary constituency, it is necessary that we ensure victory at every booth. Also, amidst all this, I request my fellow party workers to take care of their own health and the health of the people around them," PM Modi said.

    As the electoral process unfolds, PM Modi's rallying call to BJP candidates and workers reflects the party's commitment to advancing its agenda of progress and development for the nation.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH) AJR

    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH)

    Kerala: Excessive loads lead to power cuts across the state, says Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty RKN

    Kerala: Excessive loads lead to power cuts across the state, says Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

    Prahlad Joshi EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader refutes Congress' empty 'chombu' claims, demands justice for Neha Hiremath vkp

    Prahlad Joshi EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader refutes Congress' empty 'chombu' claims, demands justice for Neha Hiremath

    Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

    Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha

    Recent Stories

    Bank Holiday May 2024 Are banks closed tomorrow on Labour Day RBA

    Bank Holiday May 2024: Are banks closed tomorrow on Labour Day?

    Maharashtra Day 2024: Facts to know about The Gateway of India anr

    Maharashtra Day 2024: Facts to know about The Gateway of India

    Heeramandi to Shaitaan: 5 OTT releases THIS week ATG

    Heeramandi to Shaitaan: 5 OTT releases THIS week

    Survived WW2, now this 98-year-old Ukrainian woman walks 10 km under shelling to escape Russians (WATCH) snt

    'Survived WW2, now this': 98-year-old Ukrainian woman walks 10 km under shelling to escape Russians (WATCH)

    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH) AJR

    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon