Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi oon Tuesday (April 30) personally wrote letters to the BJP candidates ahead of the third phase, calling the ongoing Lok Sabha elections a significant moment to get rid of the hardships endured during the decades-long Congress rule. The Prime Minister urged them and the party workers to spread awareness about Congress' "politics of division and appeasement" during their election campaigns.

"Every vote that BJP gets is a vote to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and make India developed by the year 2047. The encouraging trends of the first two phases of elections show that the people of India are moving forward in this election with a strong intention of supporting our vision," PM Modi said.

In personalised letters to BJP candidates, PM Modi commended their political journeys and highlighted their contributions to the nation's progress. Addressing Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, PM Modi acknowledged his leadership within the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and his sustained efforts in serving the constituents, particularly stressing Mandaviya's roots in a middle-class farmer family.

"Concentrate on winning the booth. To win in the parliamentary constituency, it is necessary that we ensure victory at every booth. Also, amidst all this, I request my fellow party workers to take care of their own health and the health of the people around them," PM Modi said.

As the electoral process unfolds, PM Modi's rallying call to BJP candidates and workers reflects the party's commitment to advancing its agenda of progress and development for the nation.

