PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) presented the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Emphasizing its role as a catalyst for fostering positive change through creativity, the award has garnered extensive public participation, with over 1.5 lakh nominations and approximately 10 lakh votes cast.

The award, as outlined by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), aims to acknowledge excellence and impact across various domains, encompassing storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

The National Creators Award stands as a pioneering effort to honor outstanding contributions in areas such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

Seen as a platform to channel creativity into inspiring transformative change, the award holds the potential to be a driving force for positive advancements in diverse fields.

The award will be provided in as many as twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, Best Creator For Social Change, Most Impactful Agri creator, Cultural Ambassador of The Year, International Creator award, Best Travel Creator Award, Swachhta Ambassador Award, The New India Champion Award, Tech Creator Award, Heritage Fashion Icon Award, Most Creative Creator (Male & Female), Best Creator in Food Category, Best Creator in Education Category, Best Creator in Gaming Category, Best Micro Creator, Best Nano Creator, Best Health and Fitness Creator.

