    Arjun Modhwadia praises PM Modi's democratic style of governance; check details (WATCH)

    Modhwadia's comments shed light on PM Modi's leadership approach, suggesting that despite political differences, PM Modi values the input of all individuals, including those from opposition parties.

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Former Leader of the Opposition in Gujarat, Arjun Modhwadia, has recently made significant remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his democratic leadership style. In a video statement, Modhwadia praised PM Modi, stressing his willingness to consider the opinions of his opponents.

    Modhwadia described the Prime Minister as a true Lok Tantrik, highlighting his commitment to listening to diverse viewpoints.

    According to Modhwadia, this aspect of PM Modi's leadership reflects his democratic principles and his dedication to inclusive governance.

    Having recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a long tenure with the Congress party, Modhwadia expressed his support for PM Modi's vision for India's progress. He highlighted that his decision to join the BJP was motivated by a desire to contribute to Modi's efforts to build a prosperous nation.

    Modhwadia stressed his commitment to working alongside PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to strengthen the party's resolve and further its objectives.

    As PM Modi continues to lead India, his willingness to engage with diverse perspectives and his commitment to inclusive governance remain central aspects of his leadership style, as recognized by individuals from across the political spectrum.

