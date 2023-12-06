'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

The Representative List serves as a compilation of intangible heritage elements that not only celebrate the diversity of cultural legacies but also emphasize their vital significance, fostering global awareness.

The revered dance tradition of Garba has achieved a significant milestone by joining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

Celebrating this recognition, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendera Patel expressed immense pride, hailing Garba's induction into the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list as a landmark moment for both Gujarat and India.

Taking to social media platform X, Patel underscored, "Garba's inclusion in the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list is truly a proud moment for Gujarat and India. It is an honor bestowed by the world upon India's ancient cultural treasure."

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy also acknowledged this achievement, attributing it to the relentless efforts of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy highlighted the listing as a testament to the government's commitment to showcasing India's rich cultural heritage on the global stage.