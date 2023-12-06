Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah

    Shah blamed the previous governments in the region for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. He outlined that the bills aim to nominate two members from the Kashmiri Migrant community, including a woman, to the assembly, along with reserving a seat for those displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (December 6) underscored the significance of two bills presented in the ongoing Lok Sabha winter session, emphasizing that they aim to restore the rights of those marginalized for seven decades.

    During discussions on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill and J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill, Shah asserted that these bills intend to provide assembly representation to those forced to leave Kashmir due to terrorism. He emphasized the bills' intent to rectify injustices, uplift the ignored, and maintain dignity.

    Shah laid blame on previous governments in the region for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. He outlined that the bills aim to nominate two members from the Kashmiri Migrant community, including a woman, to the assembly, along with reserving a seat for those displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    Attacking the Congress, Shah accused the party of obstructing the progress of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), contrasting it with PM Narendra Modi's efforts for their welfare. The bills also specify reservation provisions for government posts and professional institutions, extending to economically weaker sections.

    Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, seeks to expand the total legislative assembly seats from 83 to 90, reserving seven for Scheduled Castes and nine for Scheduled Tribes.

