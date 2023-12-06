Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged TN, Andhra

Audi announced free 24-hour roadside assistance for its customers in response to the flooding in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed the brand's commitment to supporting customers during Chennai's challenging times.

In response to the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, major automotive companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Audi have stepped up to aid affected customers. In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India, in collaboration with its dealers, arranged various facilities at workshops and preemptively sent 7 lakh SMS alerts to customers upon the news of Cyclone 'Michaung.'

The company took proactive measures to safeguard cars, mobilized tow trucks and assistance vehicles, stocked spare parts, and streamlined insurance claims for faster processing.

Cyclone Michaung: Indian Air Force conducts vital relief air drops across flood-hit Chennai (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra extended support by offering complimentary roadside assistance, inspections, damage assessments, and financial relief through exclusive discounts to affected customers.

Audi announced free 24-hour roadside assistance for its customers in response to the flooding in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed the brand's commitment to supporting customers during Chennai's challenging times.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Michaung weakened into a depression over northeast Telangana. Earlier identified as a severe cyclonic storm, Michaung led to heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging across Chennai, impacting hospitals and residential areas, with civic agencies working on water clearance.

Cyclone Michaung: Storm weakens after landfall; over 40 lakh people affected