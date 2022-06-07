Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prophet controversy: Jindal receives death threats; urges Delhi Police to take note

    Naveen Kumar Jindal on Tuesday claimed that he and his family members have been receiving "death threats" on social media platforms.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    Days after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Tuesday claimed that he and his family members have been receiving "death threats" on social media platforms. 

    Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1. 

    "Me and my family members have been receiving death threats on social media platforms. I would like to request Delhi police to kindly take note of it," Jindal wrote on Twitter. 

    On Sunday, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs. He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said. 

    "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication. 

    Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities, and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community. Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too. 

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security, citing harassment and threats she received.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
