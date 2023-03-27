Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand

    "Ramnagar is not a part of India and it will be made a part of Khalistan after Punjab is freed," Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said in the message.

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    A banned pro-Khalistan organisation has made threat calls to hundreds of people including journalists ahead of a crucial three-day G-20 meeting to be held in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar with an aim to "internationalise" the issue, officials said.

    They said those who received the calls Sunday night heard pre-recorded messages by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, head of the organization 'Sikh for Justice', in which he said they will raise Khalistani flags at airports, railway stations and other areas during the meeting days.

    "Ramnagar is not a part of India and it will be made a part of Khalistan after Punjab is freed," Pannu said in the message, according to Uttarakhand Special Task Force's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S.

    The Chief Scientific Advisors' Roundtable (CSAR) of G-20 countries will be held in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar from March 28-30 with its focus on harnessing the benefits of traditional knowledge in healthcare.

    Krishnaraj S said all the numbers from which such recorded calls were received are being traced. The DIG said the Special Task Force is probing the matter. It seems that Pannu is trying to gain 'publicity' on the Khalistan issue through the G-20 meeting.

    However, the Uttarakhand police is fully prepared and "we will not allow the purpose of these separatists to be fulfilled", he said.

    "There is a full security arrangement for the G-20 meeting. Our senior officers are keeping a watch there," he said.

    Meanwhile, the police in Udhamsinghnagar district which has a sizeable Sikh population are on alert over the absconding Khalistan separatist preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates.

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand snt

    Following intelligence received from the Punjab Police and central agencies, the district police has tightened security especially in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh districts of Rampur, Pilibhit and Bareilly, and Nepal.

    All government and private vehicles are being checked and religious places are also being monitored, officials said.

    City Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Katyal said religious places near the international border are also being searched, and a special vigil is being kept on the people passing through the India-Nepal border.

    The police have also pasted posters of Amritpal Singh and his associates at various places, and running a "verification campaign", he said.

    The Punjab Police has alerted their Uttarakhand counterpart suspecting that absconding Amritpal Singh might have taken a shelter in Uttarakhand and might flee to Nepal.

    The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the state police in Pithoragarh are also keeping a close watch in areas near the India-Nepal border, officials said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sasha a female cheetah brought from Namibia dies due to kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Sasha, a female cheetah brought from Namibia, dies due to kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh

    Uttar Pradesh Police brings gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj amid tight security AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Police brings gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj amid tight security

    SC to hear Lakshadweep ex-MP Mohammed Faizal's plea seeking Parliament reinstatement on Tuesday

    SC to hear Lakshadweep ex-MP Mohammed Faizal's plea seeking Parliament reinstatement on Tuesday

    Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi told to vacate government-allotted bungalow: Sources

    Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi told to vacate government-allotted bungalow: Sources

    Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court directs Centre Gujarat govt to bring papers on which convicts were freed gcw

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court directs Centre, Gujarat govt to 'bring papers on which convicts were freed'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games; here's why snt

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games

    Palak Tiwari raises hotness in searing black monokini; check out her sizzling photos vma

    Palak Tiwari raises hotness in searing black monokini; check out her sizzling photos

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren - adt

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    Sasha a female cheetah brought from Namibia dies due to kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Sasha, a female cheetah brought from Namibia, dies due to kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh

    Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on protesters on 'right and left' to behave responsibly after mass protests AJR

    Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on protesters on 'right and left' to behave responsibly after mass protests

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon