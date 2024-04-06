Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer expels gang-rape survivor, bars her from Board exams

    A private school in Ajmer district expelled a 17-year-old class 12 student, a survivor of gang rape, and barred her from appearing in her board exams, citing concerns about affecting other students. The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) confirmed the allegations and directed action against the school.

    Private school in Rajasthan's Ajmer expels gang-rape survivor, bars her from Board exams
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    In a shocking display of apathy, a private school in Ajmer district expelled a 17-year-old class 12 student, who is a survivor of gang rape and prevented her from appearing in her board exams, citing concerns about her presence affecting other students. The distressing incident came to light when the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) investigated the matter and found the allegations against the school to be true. Consequently, the CWC directed the district education officer (DEO) to revoke the school’s affiliation and instructed the district collector to take action against the school management.

    The crime, which occurred on October 18, 2023, prompted the police to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, initiating an ongoing investigation. Upon returning to school, the survivor was allegedly instructed by the principal to take a leave, as her presence was deemed detrimental to the institution's reputation.

    Despite her efforts to continue her education, the survivor faced further obstacles when the school denied her permission to sit for the class 12 board exams, despite her application and fee submission. Expressing her disappointment, the survivor mentioned her desire to pursue further studies after achieving a commendable score of 79% in class 10.

    Chairperson of the CWC, Anjali Sharma, confirmed the veracity of the survivor's ordeal, lamenting the loss of an entire academic year due to the school's actions. Meanwhile, Chief DEO Om Shankar Verma acknowledged the school's violation of regulations by forcibly removing the survivor from its rolls and issued her a transfer certificate.

    Efforts are underway to seek justice for the survivor, with plans to facilitate her appearance in the supplementary examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Despite the trauma she endured, the survivor persevered in preparing for the board exams, demonstrating her resilience in the face of adversity.

    Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ours is India's preferred party, says PM Modi on BJP's foundation day anr

    Ours is India's preferred party, says PM Modi on BJP's foundation day

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway gcw

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination of SP's Khajuraho candidate rejected; here's why AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nomination of SP's Khajuraho candidate rejected; here's why

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation AJR

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA identifies accused, cautions against unverified news in terror investigation

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 123 crore

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband RBA

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    Petrol diesel price on April 6: Here's how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 6: Here's how much it costs in your city

    Ours is India's preferred party, says PM Modi on BJP's foundation day anr

    Ours is India's preferred party, says PM Modi on BJP's foundation day

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway gcw

    Another Indian student dies in US' Ohio, Indian Mission says probe underway

    The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed' RBA

    'The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed'

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon