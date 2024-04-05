Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH)

    Residents in Bengaluru's Koramangala and Indiranagar areas observed a low-flying Boeing aircraft circling near HAL airport, sparking speculation on its purpose. Videos and photos shared on social media depicted its proximity to the ground, prompting concerns about noise disturbance. Speculation ranged from private jet to military operations.

    Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Residents in the Koramangala and Indiranagar areas of Bengaluru were left puzzled and concerned as a low-flying aircraft circled overhead multiple times, prompting speculation about its purpose and origin.

    In a post on social media platform X, one resident described witnessing a Boeing aircraft flying unusually close to the ground, completing its sixth circle near the HAL airport. Videos and photos shared by other users on X highlighted the aircraft's proximity to the ground, fueling speculation among residents.

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

    The repeated circling of the plane has sparked curiosity, with some residents questioning whether it is a private jet or a military transport engaged in a special operation. Concerns about the disturbance caused by the low-flying aircraft have been voiced, particularly regarding the noise generated, which residents claim to experience nightly.

    Another user emphasized how the aircraft flew perilously close to the ground before swiftly ascending again without making contact. This observation has further fueled discussions and raised questions about the nature of the aircraft's activities.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details vkp

    Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details

    'I once starved for 120 hours straight..' Infosys' Narayana Murthy recounts hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago vkp

    'I once starved for 120 hours straight..' Infosys' Narayana Murthy recounts hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: HD Kumaraswamy declares assets worth Rs 219 crore, but does not own a car! vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: HD Kumaraswamy declares assets worth Rs 219 crore, but does not own a car!

    Bengaluru 19-year-old painter follows 55-year-old from bar, rapes and kills her

    Bengaluru: 19-year-old painter follows 55-year-old from bar, rapes and kills her

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels vkp

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels

    Recent Stories

    Kylian Mbappe transfer announcement delayed amid PSG, Real Madrid UCL campaigns; presentation date hinted snt

    Kylian Mbappe transfer announcement delayed amid PSG, Real Madrid UCL campaigns; presentation date hinted

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional' AJR

    BREAKING: SC stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused rkn

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

    Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer': Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH)

    7 horror movie like 'The First Omen' that you need to watch right away RBA

    7 horror movie like 'The First Omen' that you need to watch right away

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon