Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH)

Residents in Bengaluru's Koramangala and Indiranagar areas observed a low-flying Boeing aircraft circling near HAL airport, sparking speculation on its purpose. Videos and photos shared on social media depicted its proximity to the ground, prompting concerns about noise disturbance. Speculation ranged from private jet to military operations.

Residents in the Koramangala and Indiranagar areas of Bengaluru were left puzzled and concerned as a low-flying aircraft circled overhead multiple times, prompting speculation about its purpose and origin.

In a post on social media platform X, one resident described witnessing a Boeing aircraft flying unusually close to the ground, completing its sixth circle near the HAL airport. Videos and photos shared by other users on X highlighted the aircraft's proximity to the ground, fueling speculation among residents.



The repeated circling of the plane has sparked curiosity, with some residents questioning whether it is a private jet or a military transport engaged in a special operation. Concerns about the disturbance caused by the low-flying aircraft have been voiced, particularly regarding the noise generated, which residents claim to experience nightly.

Another user emphasized how the aircraft flew perilously close to the ground before swiftly ascending again without making contact. This observation has further fueled discussions and raised questions about the nature of the aircraft's activities.