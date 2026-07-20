8th Pay Commission: Big Update! Major Salary Hike Decision After Key Meeting
Speculation is running high about the new pay structure after a key meeting. Are Central government employees really in for a massive salary hike? We break down the possible new salary and the key demands that were put on the table.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
A key meeting on the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission has just wrapped up in Kolkata. This meeting was for Central government employees and pensioners.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
The Commission's representatives met with various employee unions and government bodies. They discussed and accepted several proposals related to salary, allowances, pension, and service conditions.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
Employee unions put forward several demands in the meeting. They asked for a hike in minimum salary, a higher fitment factor, and revisions to Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA). They also pushed for improvements in the pension structure.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
The unions strongly demanded a higher fitment factor. They want it to be more than the current 2.57 factor used in the 7th Pay Commission.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
The NC-JCM has proposed a fitment factor of 3.833. If the government accepts this, the minimum basic salary could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000. Remember, this is just a proposal from the unions, not a final decision.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
8th Pay Commission Latest News on Salary Hike and Fitment Factor
The meeting also covered other important topics. These included revising HRA rates, increasing the annual increment, and giving more benefits to pensioners. Experts say that if these recommendations are implemented, around 50 lakh central government employees and over 65 lakh pensioners will benefit.
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