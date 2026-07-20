Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre's proposed Vande Mataram bill, calling it an RSS-driven misuse of power. He also questioned the opposition's shifting stance on the 'discriminatory' delimitation process as the Monsoon Session began.

Congress MP Slams 'Misuse of Power' Over Vande Mataram Bill

Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at the Central government over a proposed Bill to make insulting 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence, accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to "pressurise" the public and termed the move a "misuse" of the Home Minister's office. Speaking on the proposed legislation, the Congress leader alleged that the ideology of the RSS is being forced upon the country. "The problem with RSS and all the Sanghis is that they want to pressurise people to believe in their idea of India. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Netaji worked for an India which is celebrated by all. Pressuring people to do one thing is followed in 'shakha', where they were not singing the national anthem and hoisting the national flag for more than 50 years. This misuse of the office of Home Minister is unacceptable," Tagore told reporters.

Questions Opposition's Stance on Delimitation

The Congress MP also raised questions regarding the shifting stance of certain political parties, including the DMK, on the issue of delimitation. He pointed out that the Opposition had previously shown a united front against the process, which he described as "discriminatory."

"The people of India are watching. On 17th April, all Opposition parties united, despite having differences at the state level, against the delimitation process. It is a discriminatory bill," Tagore said.

Expressing surprise over the recent developments, he added, "What has happened in the last 100 days that the parties which voted on 17th April are now changing their stand?"

Monsoon Session Begins Amid Disruptions

Meanwhile, on the first day of the monsoon session saw disruption as the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12:30 p.m.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Over NEET, Ayodhya Protests

Earlier today, the proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function.

"Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," Birla said.

As the sloganeering persisted, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House until 12 noon. Upon reconvening, the session was adjourned again until 12:30 pm due to continued disruptions.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Over NEET Issue

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12: 30 pm after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (ANI)