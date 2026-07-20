TMC MP Saugata Roy branded 20 rebel party MPs 'traitors' for forming the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and aligning with the BJP-NDA. The rebel group has sought recognition in the Lok Sabha amid a major political churn in West Bengal.

TMC MP Calls Rebel MPs 'Traitors'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday described the party's rebel MPs as "traitors" after they formed a separate parliamentary group under the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), alleging that they had abandoned the party and symbol on which they were elected.

Reacting to Sudip Bandyopadhyay being named the floor leader of the NCPI in the Lok Sabha and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the party's Chief Whip, Roy told ANI, "What can I say about it? They will make their own committee. They are traitors and deserted the party and symbol which made them win. They won against the BJP, and now they are joining the BJP-NDA."

His remarks came amid a major political churn in West Bengal after 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs merged with the NCPI and extended support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The rebel MPs have also sought formal recognition as a separate parliamentary group in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had invited Sudip Bandyopadhyay, now the Leader of the NCPI in the Lok Sabha, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, nominated as the party's Chief Whip, to attend the all-party meeting convened before the session.

BJP Accuses Opposition of Disruption

Meanwhile, BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Monday accused the Opposition of attempting to disrupt Parliament rather than engage in meaningful discussions. "Discussing an issue is one thing, but wreaking havoc on or disrupting a parliamentary session is quite another; that is precisely the intention with which the opposition attends...they do not want bills passed that would benefit the people of India and the nation as a whole. They do not desire India's development or progress," she said.

"If they were truly powerful, the people would not have repeatedly elected Prime Minister Modi to lead the nation, nor would they have consistently chosen the NDA to govern. The country is safe and in secure hands...India is moving along the right track now, and that is precisely what the opposition objects to," she added.

Referring to the merger of the rebel TMC MPs with the NCPI, Ghosh said, "Regarding the NCPI, the 20 MPs have indeed joined the other faction; they possess the necessary letters and have approached the Election Commission with all the supporting arguments and documents."

Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress, she added, "TMC is like a jilted lover - that is exactly the state they are in."

Monsoon Session Begins

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today and will continue till August 13. (ANI)