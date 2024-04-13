Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    President Droupadi Murmu commemorates Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, hails their spirit of patriotism

    The Jallianwala Bagh massacre unfolded on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, drawing approximately 20,000 individuals to the tranquil grounds of the garden in Amritsar, Punjab

    President Droupadi Murmu commemorates Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, hails their spirit of patriotism
    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (April 13) paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, marking the solemn occasion with heartfelt tributes to the courageous freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. In her tribute, President Murmu expressed profound gratitude to the martyrs, emphasizing their commitment to the cause of Swaraj and the enduring legacy of their patriotism.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic events of 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh. Sharing a poignant video that encapsulated the incident, PM Modi highlighted the unparalleled courage and sacrifice displayed by the victims during the massacre.

    In a statement on X, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs, extending his homage on behalf of citizens across the nation.

    'Had a wonderful interaction': PM Modi engages with youth from gaming community in video interaction (WATCH)

    The Jallianwala Bagh massacre unfolded on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, drawing approximately 20,000 individuals to the tranquil grounds of the garden in Amritsar, Punjab. The peaceful gathering was organized to protest the unjust arrest of two leaders, Dr. Satyapal and Dr. Saifuddin.

    Tragically, the peaceful assembly turned into a scene of horror as British troops, without warning, opened fire on the unarmed crowd, indiscriminately claiming the lives of hundreds and injuring countless others.

    The ruthless onslaught, followed by a swift withdrawal of the troops, left a lasting scar on India's history and irrevocably altered Indo-British relations.

    'If 26/11 happens now...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's response to terrorists

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check

    'If 26/11 happens now...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's response to terrorists

    'Had a wonderful interaction': PM Modi engages with youth from gaming community in video interaction (WATCH)

    'The Kerala Story will be screened at SNDP Yogam in Idukki': NDA candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Revolt of the Rajputs is bleeding BJP

    Akshay Kumar's production house falls victim to fake casting scam, Mumbai Police arrests conman

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check

    'If 26/11 happens now...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's response to terrorists

    'Had a wonderful interaction': PM Modi engages with youth from gaming community in video interaction (WATCH)

    Italian fashion couturier Roberto Cavalli who designed outfits for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez passes away

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

