'Had a wonderful interaction': PM Modi engages with youth from gaming community in video interaction (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 13) shared a captivating video where he is seen engaging in a lively interaction with youngsters from the gaming community. Seven Indian gamers were invited to meet PM Modi, highlighting the burgeoning influence of esports personalities in the country's gaming landscape. Among them, Naman Mathur, well-known as Mortal, stands out as a social media sensation with a staggering following of 5.3 million on Instagram and seven million subscribers on YouTube.

Mortal's prominence extends beyond the realm of gaming; during David Beckham's visit to India last year, Mortal engaged in a dialogue with the football icon while eating vada pav and shared insights into the gaming world. Rising to fame in 2018 with a viral YouTube video titled "Every PUBG player will watch this ending," Mortal solidified his position as a trailblazer in the Indian esports scene.

Primarily known for his prowess in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile), Mortal seamlessly transitioned to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. BGMI, boasting over 100 million users nationwide, served as a catalyst for Mortal's continued success.

Accompanying Mortal, other gamers like Mithilesh Patankar, also known as MythPat, command significant social media clout. With 3.4 million Instagram followers and 14.6 million YouTube subscribers, MythPat's online presence highlights the growing influence of esports personalities in shaping digital trends.

The convergence of esports with mainstream media is evident, with platforms like Star Sports broadcasting the BGMI Masters Series since 2022. This integration gained further traction as Jio Cinema streamed the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) this year, signaling the widening embrace of gaming culture in India's entertainment landscape.