    Praying for his good health and well-being: PM Modi on cricketer Rishabh Pant

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the excellent health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant after a shocking car accident in the early hours of Friday. Pant sufferers injuries on his forehead, back and feet. 

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a road accident on Friday, December 30, 2022. Pant suffered multiple injuries on his body after his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. 

     

    Reacting to the incident, PM Modi tweeted, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being."

    The 25-year-old, who was on his way to Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries to his head, back, and feet in the accident, which occurred around 5:30 am IST in Manglaur, Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. Pant's car caught fire after hitting the divider. Pant escaped from the car after smashing the windscreen.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have issued a statement saying that Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. Additionally, his right wrist, ankle and toe were hurt, and he suffered abrasion injuries on his back. BCCI further added that Pant is stable and will soon undergo an MRI to formulate a further course of treatment. 

    Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that he was in touch with Pant's family and doctors and that the board would provide all necessary support to aid his recovery.

    Earlier today, PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away in the morning. Modi travelled to Gandhinagar for the cremation. Heeraban, who was 100 years old, died after a few days in the hospital.

    Pant is not in the Indian white-ball squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Pant was expected to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in a few days to prepare for Australia's four-match Test series.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
