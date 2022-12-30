Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident late Thursday night. He has suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised in Dehradoon, where his condition is stable. Meanwhile, netizens wished for his speedy recovery.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered numerous injuries when his BMW car banged with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday. The 25-year-old was driving to his Roorkee home and taken to a local hospital. He suffered wounds on his head, back and feet but is sturdy. "Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee, from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said. The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully, he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon, Champ," NCA chief VVS Laxman documented on his Twitter handle. According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who attended Pant in an emergency, said the cricketer's major injuries are on his "forehead and knee." Also, social media wished for his speedy recovery.

"The first X-rays suggest no fracture and no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire. Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back," added Dr Nagar.

Later, Dr Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital told ANI, "Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. After that, we'll take the next steps."

Pant played a significant role in India's just-concluded two-Test series win versus Bangladesh. He had played a match-winning innings of 93 in the second and final Test in Dhaka. "We are all concerned, but thankfully, he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh added in his statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government would bear the total cost of Pant's treatment. Dhami called officials to get an update on the India international's condition, urging them to make all engagements for his treatment. He said arrangements for an air ambulance should also be made if needed.

Pant was rested for the upcoming limited-overs series versus Sri Lanka, starting on January 3, as he was considered to be joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February 2023. Pant has scratched 2,271 runs in 33 Tests with five tons and 11 half-centuries, representing 30 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 66 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

(With inputs from PTI)