Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    The cricketer has two lacerative injuries on his forehead, one right above the left eye, a ligament tear in the knee and and abrasions on his back

    Shocking CCTV footage has emerged that shows the severity with which cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car smashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, suffered multiple injuries on his head, back and feet. 

    Also Read: Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a high-speed car crash; check details

    According to Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh, the accident happened in Haridwar district's Manglaur at 5.30 am on Friday. He was initially rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee. He was later referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

    Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in an emergency, was quoted by media reports as saying that the cricketer has two lacerative injuries on his forehead, one right above the left eye, a ligament tear in the knee and abrasions on his back

    Despite his car catching fire, there are no burns on Pant's body.

    Recent Videos

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal
    Defence

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight
    India News

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight