Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

The cricketer has two lacerative injuries on his forehead, one right above the left eye, a ligament tear in the knee and and abrasions on his back

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged that shows the severity with which cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car smashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, suffered multiple injuries on his head, back and feet.

According to Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh, the accident happened in Haridwar district's Manglaur at 5.30 am on Friday. He was initially rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee. He was later referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in an emergency, was quoted by media reports as saying that the cricketer has two lacerative injuries on his forehead, one right above the left eye, a ligament tear in the knee and abrasions on his back

Despite his car catching fire, there are no burns on Pant's body.