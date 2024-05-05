Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh cop crushed to death by tractor involved in illegal sand mining; 2 arrested

    A policeman was run over by a tractor which was being used for illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. Mahendra Bagri, Assistant Sub Inspector, Shehdol, was crushed to death when he tried to stop the tractor carrying sand.

    Madhya Pradesh cop crushed to death by tractor involved in illegal sand mining; 2 arrested gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a policeman in Madhya Pradesh was killed after being run over by a tractor allegedly engaged in illegal sand mining. Mahendra Bagri, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Shehdol City Police, was tragically crushed on Saturday evening while attempting to stop the tractor from delivering sand.

    According to police, Bagri went to the site with two constables, Prasad Kanoji and Sanjay Dubey, to investigate unlawful mining activities. The Assistant Sub-Inspector died on the spot, while Kanoji and Dubey managed to escape unharmed. The driver fled the scene after the fatal incident, NDTV reported.

    Officials said the driver and truck owner's son have been arrested, while the owner of the tractor is on the run.

     "The driver of the tractor has been apprehended, and an investigation is underway. During the investigation, it was discovered that the tractor owner's son was also implicated. "He has also been arrested," stated DC Sagar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Shahdol.

    Police have offered a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the truck's owner, Surendra Singh. A complaint has been filed against the driver and sand mafia father-son combination, Ashutosh Singh and Surendra Singh, according to authorities.

    Illegal sand mining is rampant in Madhya Pradesh, with hundreds of dumpers transporting sand from the banks of the Son River. A Revenue Department official was crushed to death last year in November by a tractor allegedly belonging to the sand mafia in Shahdol. Prasann Singh was crushed to death when he attempted to halt a truck carrying illegally mined sand near the Son River.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting gcw

    'Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting

    Kerala: Woman, house caretaker found dead in different locations in Kannur; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Woman, house caretaker found dead in different locations in Kannur; probe begins

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Do you know THIS Congress candidate owns more gold than his spouse? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Do you know THIS Congress candidate owns more gold than his spouse?

    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case rkn

    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-650 May 5 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-650 May 5 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend the event this year? RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend this year?

    football Har baar jeetenge How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH) snt

    'Har baar jeetenge': How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH)

    Have Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broken up? Here's the truth RKK

    Have Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broken up? Here's the truth

    Malayalam actress Manju warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS] rkn

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS]

    Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting gcw

    'Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon