WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

Rishabh Pant was involved in a severe car accident in Dehradun. While his car caught fire, he narrowly escaped after being hurt to some extent, while his condition is stable. Check out his narrow escape.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-opener Rishabh Pant has been in the news since Friday morning after suffering a major car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway en route to his Rourkee home. He admitted that he had momentarily fallen asleep. His car rammed into the roadside railing, resulting in his BMW car being engulfed in fire, while he managed to escape with some minor injuries. Some roadside bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones, as his car could be seen on fire while he was lying on the grass by the road, with bystanders helping him. In another video, he was seen with a bloodied face. However, he was on his feet and talking, wrapped in a blanket. Watch the video above.

Pant was taken to the Max Hospital, where his condition was stable. He has received injuries on his forehead and elbow, along with some on his back. While his further diagnosis is on, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified that the state government would bear the total cost of his treatment.

In the meantime, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement, “India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable. He has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family, while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to escape this traumatic phase,” concluded BCCI.