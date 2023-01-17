Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepal plane crash: Kin of four UP passengers killed leave for Kathmandu to identify bodies

    According to reports, as many as 41 bodies out of 69 recovered so far in Pokhra have been identified. Rescuers struggled to recover the remaining three bodies from the crash site due to the difficult terrain.

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    A district administration official has said that the family members of four men from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal left for Kathmandu to receive the bodies.

    Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said, "The bodies will be handed over to them after due identification and completion of all formalities. The bodies will be brought to the district by road. It might take 2-3 days."

    "One each from the families of victims and village head have been sent to Nepal by road by the administration. Overall 8-9 people have been sent by the administration and they will reach Nepal by tomorrow," the officer said.

    She said two district administration officials are accompanying the family members to help them in paperwork on the border and in Nepal. "Embassy officials are also assisting in the process," she said.

    It is reportedly said that the four Ghazipur residents were identified as Sonu Jaiswal, 35, Abhishek Kushwaha, 25, Vishal Sharma, 22, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27.

    The district magistrate said the families of the victims would be provided due assistance from the chief minister's discretionary fund and other government schemes.

    Five Indians, including the four from Ghazipur, were on board the Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Pokhara on Sunday. All 72 people on board the aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers made little progress in finding any survivors on Monday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

