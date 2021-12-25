  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government, acting upon the opinion of experts, had written several times to the Prime Minister requesting him to issue these guidelines

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 11:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress party on Saturday claimed ownership for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to start vaccinating children aged between 15 and 18 from January 3 and frontline workers and those aged above 60 with co-morbidities from January 10. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government, acting upon the opinion of experts, had written several times to the Prime Minister requesting him to issue guidelines regarding booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine and vaccine for children.

    Gehlot said he was happy that by announcing of booster dose and vaccination of children between 15 years and 18 years, Prime Minister Modi had accepted the party's demand. Gehlot further said that in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the party had urged that in view of the spread of infection due to the Omicron variant, policy and guidelines should be issued soon for health workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age to take booster doses.

    Also Read: PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    Stating that cases of Omicron have been reported in 16 states and Union Territories of India, Gehlot said that the Prime Minister had been urged to make it necessary that health workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age, who had been given both doses of the vaccine over 6 months ago, should be given booster doses at the earliest. 

    The World Health Organization has also expressed the need for a booster dose in view of the Omicron variant, he said, adding that the facility of vaccination for citizens below 18 years of age should also be made available in all the states. Asserting that vaccine and covid protocols are the only way to fight the virus, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that everyone must understand the seriousness of Covid-19 and get themselves vaccinated and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines during the holiday season.

    Also Read: 'PM's announcement will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going students'

     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 11:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    PM Modi's vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    wildlife MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning drb

    MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Maharajas authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime says Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    PM Modi's vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    wildlife MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning drb

    MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talks about India here is what he said drb

    Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon