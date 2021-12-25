'PM Modi's vaccination announcement will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

Let's take a look at some reactions to the three announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday

The announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the vaccination of children aged between 15 to 18 from January 3 and to vaccinate frontline and healthcare workers and those aged above 60 years with co-morbidities from January 10 has drawn a myriad of reactions from across the political spectrum. Let's take a look at some responses to the Prime Minister's speech

* Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: "Only caution, alertness and vaccine can keep us away from the danger of corona and get victory over it. All frontline corona warriors have done wonderful service to the nation with great bravery. This is a very welcome step by the Prime Minister to introduce vaccine doses to children between the ages of 15 and 18. This shows the sensitivity of PM Modi towards school and college-going children. This will reduce the parents' tension."

* Omar Abdullah, National Conference: "The decision comes not a moment too soon. Now all that remains is for the government to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines. Also, a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout."

* Smriti Irani, Union Minister: "This will boost the confidence of our citizens and strengthen our Nation’s battle against Covid and its new variant."

* Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister: "Vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will definitely help in preventing further spread of the virus and also senior citizens with symptomatic ailments will benefit from the booster dose."

