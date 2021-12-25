  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi's vaccination announcement will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    Let's take a look at some reactions to the three announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday

    PM Modi vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 10:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the vaccination of children aged between 15 to 18 from January 3 and to vaccinate frontline and healthcare workers and those aged above 60 years with co-morbidities from January 10 has drawn a myriad of reactions from across the political spectrum. Let's take a look at some responses to the Prime Minister's speech

    * Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: "Only caution, alertness and vaccine can keep us away from the danger of corona and get victory over it. All frontline corona warriors have done wonderful service to the nation with great bravery. This is a very welcome step by the Prime Minister to introduce vaccine doses to children between the ages of 15 and 18. This shows the sensitivity of PM Modi towards school and college-going children. This will reduce the parents' tension."

    * Omar Abdullah, National Conference: "The decision comes not a moment too soon. Now all that remains is for the government to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines. Also, a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout."

    * Smriti Irani, Union Minister: "This will boost the confidence of our citizens and strengthen our Nation’s battle against Covid and its new variant."

    * Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister: "Vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will definitely help in preventing further spread of the virus and also senior citizens with symptomatic ailments will benefit from the booster dose."

    Also Read: PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 11:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM Modi Amit Shah JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund to Help make BJP strong gcw

    'Help make BJP strong...': PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    Indias Omicron tally crosses 400-mark Maharashtra remains worst-affected state gcw

    India's Omicron tally crosses 400-mark, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with former CM Digambar Kamat on Congress exits and TMC, AAP

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand

    Politics over PM Modi's vaccination decisions; Congress claims ownership, says PM met party's demand

    wildlife MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning drb

    MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon