    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    Prime Minister Modi also announced precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. Ctizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of a precautionary dose of the vaccine from January 10 on the advice of their doctor. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 10:01 PM IST
    India will vaccinate children, aged between 15 years to 18 years, from January 3, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

    Addressing the nation, during which he urged the citizens to remain vigilant against the Omicron variant but not to panic, Prime Minister Modi also announced precautionary dosage for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10.

    Prime Minister Modi said, "Coronavirus warriors, healthcare and frontline workers have had a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. even today, they are spending a lot of his time in the service of Coronavirus patients."

    The Prime Minister also made a third major announcement. He said that citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of a precautionary dose of the vaccine from January 10 on the advice of their doctor. 

    Reiterating that this was the time to stay alert, Prime Minister Modi warned that Omicron cases are rising across many countries around the world. "In India today, the number of cases is rising. Don't panic, but remain vigilant. Use a mask and keep washing your hands regularly," he said.

    "As the virus is mutating, our resolve is multiplying. Our innovative spirit is also multiplying. We have 5 lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.4 Lakh ICU beds," he said, adding, "Our experience with fighting the coronavirus global epidemic so far has shown us that following guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to combat the virus. And the second weapon is vaccination." 

    "The fight against Coronavirus has been based on scientific research and advice. In the last 11 months, a vaccination drive has been underway. People lives are returning to normal. Our economic recovery has been better than in other parts of the world. But Coronavirus has not left us. The vaccination drive took place in phases based on scientific advice and data," the Prime Minister said.

    More details awaited.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
