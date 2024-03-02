Political unity in Aurangabad: PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slam RJD's dynastic rule

PM Modi highlighted the recent conferment of Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir. He praised the development projects launched in Bihar, emphasizing the NDA's commitment to initiating, completing, and dedicating projects to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday (March 2) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar. During the event, PM Modi extended a special gesture to CM Nitish Kumar, inviting him to share the garland presented to the Prime Minister, marking Kumar's return to the NDA alliance in January.

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar expressed his commitment to the NDA and said, "I assure you that I will not go here and there. I am with you." This affirmation came as a reassurance of Kumar's alliance with the NDA.

India halts Pakistan-bound ship from China with alleged 'military-grade items'

PM Modi highlighted the recent conferment of Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir. He praised the development projects launched in Bihar, emphasizing the NDA's commitment to initiating, completing, and dedicating projects to the people.

PM Modi noted the establishment of a "double-engine government" in Bihar and took a veiled dig at dynastic parties, asserting that they lack the courage to discuss the work done by their predecessors. Without explicitly naming the RJD, he criticized dynastic politics and the reluctance of dynasts to contest Lok Sabha polls.

In a broader context, PM Modi expressed concern about the return of an era where previous generations in Bihar lived in fear and were compelled to migrate out of the state. He claimed that dynastic leaders are apprehensive and opting for the Rajya Sabha route to reach Parliament, implying their reluctance to contest Lok Sabha elections.

'Tu, Main aur Corruption': PM Modi slams TMC, sets seat target for West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha polls