UP cabinet approves new development regions, expressways, and Infrastructure projects

In a historic Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday along the Triveni banks during Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government approved transformative projects to boost development in Uttar Pradesh.

These include development of two new regions modeled after the State Capital Region, along with two new expressways and major bridges over the Ganga and Yamuna to improve connectivity and infrastructure.



Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as well as other ministers, shared details of the key decisions.

The Chief Minister highlighted the approval of several projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting economic development in districts such as Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet has approved the development of the ‘Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Development Region’ on the lines of the State Capital Region (SCR). This region, significant from religious, cultural, and tourism perspectives, is expected to generate new employment opportunities and drive growth.

He further stated that the proposal to prioritize the development of the ‘Varanasi-Vindhya Development Region’ has also been approved. "Special schemes will be formulated to transform this area into a hub for religious tourism, cultural heritage, and economic activities," the Chief Minister noted. These initiatives aim to strengthen infrastructure and elevate economic, social, and cultural development across the state.

Highlighting major connectivity projects, CM Yogi announced the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Ghazipur. This extended route will connect to the Purvanchal Expressway, enhancing regional connectivity. Additionally, a new link expressway will be developed to connect Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. Both projects will be collectively named the ‘Prayagraj-Vindhya-Kashi Expressway,’ symbolizing integrated progress across the region.

CM Yogi announced the approval of a proposal to construct a new six-lane bridge parallel to the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. Additionally, a four-lane bridge has been approved to connect Salori-Hetapatti-Jhunsi, enhancing connectivity between Prayagraj and Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur. The cabinet also approved the proposal to link the Bundelkhand Expressway with the Ganga Expressway and the action plan for connectivity to the Rewa National Highway.

Other key proposals approved by the Cabinet

- Approval of Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defense Unit and Employment Promotion Policy 2024

- Approval of the proposal for the establishment of Prosecution Directorate under Section 20 of the Indian Civil Defense Code 2023

- Approval regarding issuance of municipal bonds for Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Agra Municipal Corporation and approval for providing funds for Credit Rating Enhancement from Infrastructure Development Fund

- Approval of proposal for the upgradation of 62 Government Industrial Training Institutes of the state and the establishment of 5 Centers for Innovation, Invention, Incubation and Training with the cooperation of Tata Technology Limited

- Approval of the proposal regarding the selection of successful bidder for running medical colleges on PPP mode under Viability Gap Funding of the Government of India in the unserved districts of Hathras, Baghpat and Kasganj of the state

- The proposal for the establishment of an Autonomous State Medical College in Balrampur has been approved. As part of this, the 166-bedded Government Joint Hospital in Balrampur will be transferred free of cost to the Department of Medical Education. Additionally, the KGMU Satellite Center being set up in Balrampur will be converted into the Autonomous State Medical College, Balrampur.

- Approval of proposal regarding final bid document under the scheme for free distribution of smartphones under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana

- Approval was granted for the proposal to provide special facilities and concessions for mega-category industrial units in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022. The recommendations made during the meeting of the High-Level Empowered Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, were also approved.

