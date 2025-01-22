ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

ISRO's EOS-04 satellite captures stunning images of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, showcasing its massive infrastructure and preparations, with images used for crowd management and disaster mitigation.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released breathtaking images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, using its advanced radar imaging satellite, EOS-04 (RISAT-1A). The high-resolution images provide a detailed view of the massive event, showcasing the extensive infrastructure, including tent cities, roads, and pontoon bridges.

The images, captured on December 29, 2024, highlight the event's progressive development, with comparisons to pre-event images from September 15, 2023, and April 2024. The satellite's all-weather imaging capability allowed it to penetrate cloud cover and provide clear visuals of the event site.

ISRO's National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) in Hyderabad utilized the advanced radar technology to capture the images. Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, explained that the radarsat was used to image the region through the cloud band that enveloped Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh administration is using these images to mitigate potential disasters and manage crowd control. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared some of the images on X, praising ISRO's efforts.

The use of advanced technology at the event has also been lauded by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. He stated that the Maha Kumbh Mela stands as a shining example of how technology and tradition can come together to create a cleaner, healthier future for all.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the world's largest spiritual events, attracting over 450 million devotees. The event began on January 10, 2025, and will continue until February 26.

