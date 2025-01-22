Tamil Nadu: Married woman arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy studying in Class XI

A 28-year-old married woman was arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Tiruvallur district.

Chennai: A 28-year-old married woman, Vinodhini, was arrested in Tiruvallur district for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

The boy, a Class XI student, went missing on Saturday, prompting his family to file a complaint. Subsequently, police investigations revealed that Vinodhini, who was acquainted with the boy, had taken him to her relative's home.

Vinodhini, a mother of two, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and remanded in judicial custody. This incident bears resemblance to a similar case last year, where a woman named Sathyapriya was arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy, who was his son's friend.

