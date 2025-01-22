Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has approved major connectivity projects in Uttar Pradesh. In a historic cabinet meeting on the Triveni coast, the government granted in-principle approval for the 320 km long Vindhya Expressway and the 100 km Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway. 
 

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 PM IST


CM Yogi emphasized that these expressways will drive the region's social and economic development, complementing the state's existing connectivity network across Paschimanchal, Madhyanchal, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand.

As part of this vision, a new 320 km expressway will be built, linking Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. Starting from the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj and ending at NH 39 in Sonbhadra, it will provide direct connectivity between the Ganga and Vindhya Expressways, while enhancing links to neighboring states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, the proposal includes the construction of the 100 km Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Chandauli on the Vindhya Expressway to Ghazipur, the final point of the Purvanchal Expressway.

In a significant move for Prayagraj, the Chief Minister announced plans for a new bridge connecting Salori to Hetapatti. Additionally, in-principle approval was given for the construction of a new bridge parallel to the Shastri Bridge and Yamuna Signature Bridge. He also said that these bridges will play a key role in realizing the vision of a Smart Prayagraj. 

During the meeting, the entire government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a 'safe and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.' 

The ministers gathered at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Kurmavahini Yamuna, and the underground Saraswati rivers to take decisions aimed at benefiting the poor, youth, farmers, and women of the state. 

All Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State were present, along with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers, at the Triveni Complex on the banks of the Ganga.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

UP Cabinet performs rituals at Triveni Sangam, showcases Sanatan Dharma's strength

UP Cabinet performs rituals at Triveni Sangam, showcases Sanatan Dharma’s strength

UP cabinet approves new development regions, expressways, and Infrastructure projects

UP cabinet approves new development regions, expressways, and Infrastructure projects

Indian Navys Republic Day tableau to highlight Atmanirbharta with woman officer leading dmn

Indian Navy’s Republic Day tableau to highlight Atmanirbharta with woman officer leading

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Recent Stories

Has Pakistan gotten scared?: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement hrd

‘Has Pakistan gotten scared?’: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Recent Videos

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Video Icon
Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Video Icon
What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon