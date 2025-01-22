Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has approved major connectivity projects in Uttar Pradesh. In a historic cabinet meeting on the Triveni coast, the government granted in-principle approval for the 320 km long Vindhya Expressway and the 100 km Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway.



CM Yogi emphasized that these expressways will drive the region's social and economic development, complementing the state's existing connectivity network across Paschimanchal, Madhyanchal, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand.

As part of this vision, a new 320 km expressway will be built, linking Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra. Starting from the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj and ending at NH 39 in Sonbhadra, it will provide direct connectivity between the Ganga and Vindhya Expressways, while enhancing links to neighboring states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, the proposal includes the construction of the 100 km Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Chandauli on the Vindhya Expressway to Ghazipur, the final point of the Purvanchal Expressway.

In a significant move for Prayagraj, the Chief Minister announced plans for a new bridge connecting Salori to Hetapatti. Additionally, in-principle approval was given for the construction of a new bridge parallel to the Shastri Bridge and Yamuna Signature Bridge. He also said that these bridges will play a key role in realizing the vision of a Smart Prayagraj.

During the meeting, the entire government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a 'safe and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.'

The ministers gathered at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Kurmavahini Yamuna, and the underground Saraswati rivers to take decisions aimed at benefiting the poor, youth, farmers, and women of the state.

All Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State were present, along with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers, at the Triveni Complex on the banks of the Ganga.

