PM Modi slams Congress, accuses party of accepting defeat ahead of MP Elections

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi recounted enduring verbal attacks from Congress leaders while asserting that he bore all the insults to fulfill the aspirations of the common populace, stating, "I endure these abuses for you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, asserting that the opposition party's claims have crumbled and that they've already conceded defeat. Addressing a massive gathering of BJP supporters, Modi highlighted the alleged acknowledgment of defeat by the Congress and their reliance on luck as the elections draw near.

Accusing the Congress of faltering in the face of impending polls, Modi claimed that certain leaders from the party prefer staying home as they're unsure of what to convey to the people. He emphasized that the Congress has admitted its inability to compete with the promises made by his government.

Underlining the significance of the BJP's commitment, Modi portrayed the elections as crucial to prevent the alleged corruption and malpractices of the Congress from affecting Madhya Pradesh. He accused the Congress of bringing devastation wherever they have governed.

Further condemning the Congress, Modi criticized the party for purportedly sidelining tribal communities from basic amenities like roads, electricity, water, healthcare, and education. He also accused them of failing to deliver on promises like loan waivers even a year and a half after assuming power.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly, comprising 230 seats, is slated for elections on November 17, with the results set to be disclosed on December 3.