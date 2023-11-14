MP Election 2023: Sanjay Raut seeks EC action over Amit Shah's 'free Ram temple darshan' pitch

Referring to Amit Shah's commitment to voters, promising free darshan at the Ram Temple, Raut demanded an apology from BJP leaders for exploiting religious sentiments during election campaigns, violating established poll codes of conduct.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has taken a stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address what he calls the party's exploitation of Lord Ram's name in the Madhya Pradesh election campaign. He strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pledge of free darshan (sightseeing) of Ram Temple, labeling it "atrocious and disgusting." Raut raised concerns over potential discrimination if the BJP loses in the November 17 assembly polls in the state, questioning whether the people of Madhya Pradesh would be barred from visiting the temple.

Expressing his dismay, Raut highlighted statements by Amit Shah and BJP leaders, stressing their promises for free darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if the BJP secures power in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that Lord Ram Lalla belongs to the entire country and the world, not just a specific region.

Raut urged the Election Commission to intervene, condemning the BJP's use of Lord Ram's name for electoral gains. He accused the party of attempting to polarize people on religious grounds, calling for action against the leaders engaging in such behavior.

Referring to Amit Shah's commitment to voters, promising free darshan at the Ram Temple, Raut demanded an apology from BJP leaders for exploiting religious sentiments during election campaigns, violating established poll codes of conduct.

The BJP's persistent assurance of free temple visits during their rallies in Madhya Pradesh has stirred controversy, with opposition leaders criticizing the party for leveraging the construction of the Ram temple as an election strategy.

