    From conflict to concord: How PM Modi reshaped North East with 11 peace accords (WATCH)

    Under PM Modi's guidance, more than 11 peace agreements have been successfully negotiated and signed, bringing about a transformative change across the entire Northeastern region.

    PM Modi's vision for peace: Watch ground report on Peace Agreements
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections is around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively reaching out to the public, aiming to secure their backing for his third term. Amidst enumerating his government's accomplishments over the past decade, one notable achievement under his stewardship stands out: encouraging peace in the Northeastern region.

    Under PM Modi's guidance, more than 11 peace agreements have been successfully negotiated and signed, bringing about a transformative change across the entire Northeastern region. A comprehensive ground report assessing the impact of these peace agreements has been compiled by New India Junction.

    Watch the video here:

    These 11 peace accords include the Bodo Accord, Bru-Reang Agreement, National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) Agreement, Karbi Anglong Agreement, Assam-Meghalaya Inter-State Boundary Agreement, Adivasi Peace Accord, Assam-Arunachal Border Agreement, Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) Agreement, Agreement with United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Agreement with United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), and Tripura Motha Agreement.

    One of the significant milestones in this endeavor was the peace pact signed between the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and the central government on December 29. This agreement marked a historic moment in Assam's insurgency history.

    The peace accord, facilitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, entails the renouncement of violence by the ULFA's pro-talks faction, dissolution of the organization, and their integration into the democratic process.

    The ULFA, one of Assam's oldest insurgent groups, had posed a longstanding challenge to the central government. It took nearly 12 years of persistent negotiations between the central government and the ULFA faction to reach this pivotal agreement.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
