'Is this the language of democracy?' PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi for 'India will be on fire' remark

In a sharp rebuke, PM Modi condemned Gandhi's statement, questioning its appropriateness in a democratic discourse. He criticized Gandhi, referring to him as the scion of the Congress royal family, for threatening to ignite the country if the BJP secured victory for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 2) delivered a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark during a public rally in Uttarakhand. Speaking at the Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally, Gandhi had warned that if the BJP won the upcoming elections and altered the Constitution, it would lead to chaos in India.

He accused PM Modi of orchestrating the elections and imprisoning two chief ministers before the polls.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the irony of the Congress, a party that had governed for decades, now inciting unrest after a decade of being out of power.

Furthermore, PM Modi accused the Congress of attempting to destabilize India by stoking fear and mistrust among the populace. He denounced the Emergency-like mentality of the Congress and warned against their divisive tactics.

Without directly naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh, PM Modi referenced his controversial North-South remark.

In his address, PM Modi also reminded the audience of the Congress's history of disrespecting national heroes, citing the instance of the late General Bipin Rawat. He urged the people of Uttarakhand to reject the Congress's politics of division and embrace stability and progress under the BJP's governance.