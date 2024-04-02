Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Is this the language of democracy?' PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi for 'India will be on fire' remark

    In a sharp rebuke, PM Modi condemned Gandhi's statement, questioning its appropriateness in a democratic discourse. He criticized Gandhi, referring to him as the scion of the Congress royal family, for threatening to ignite the country if the BJP secured victory for the third consecutive term.

    Is this the language of democracy?' PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi for 'India will be on fire' remark AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 2) delivered a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark during a public rally in Uttarakhand. Speaking at the Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally, Gandhi had warned that if the BJP won the upcoming elections and altered the Constitution, it would lead to chaos in India.

    He accused PM Modi of orchestrating the elections and imprisoning two chief ministers before the polls.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers

    In a sharp rebuke, PM Modi condemned Gandhi's statement, questioning its appropriateness in a democratic discourse. He criticized Gandhi, referring to him as the scion of the Congress royal family, for threatening to ignite the country if the BJP secured victory for the third consecutive term.

    The Prime Minister also highlighted the irony of the Congress, a party that had governed for decades, now inciting unrest after a decade of being out of power.

    Furthermore, PM Modi accused the Congress of attempting to destabilize India by stoking fear and mistrust among the populace. He denounced the Emergency-like mentality of the Congress and warned against their divisive tactics.

    Without directly naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh, PM Modi referenced his controversial North-South remark.

    Patanjali misleading ad case: SC raps Baba Ramdev for disrespecting the court after yoga guru tenders apology

    In his address, PM Modi also reminded the audience of the Congress's history of disrespecting national heroes, citing the instance of the late General Bipin Rawat. He urged the people of Uttarakhand to reject the Congress's politics of division and embrace stability and progress under the BJP's governance.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video If you pick Modi, eating mutton beef and chicken will be banned DMK's outlandish poll campaign pitch

    'If you pick Modi, eating mutton and chicken will be banned...' DMK's outlandish poll campaign pitch (WATCH)

    NHAI implements one vehicle one FASTag rule Prohibits sharing FASTag with multiple vehicles vkp

    NHAI implements ‘one vehicle, one FASTag rule: Prohibits sharing FASTag with multiple vehicles

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9 rkn

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI steps up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Normal salt vs organic salt: Here's how you are not eating the right salt RKK

    Normal salt vs organic salt: Here's how you are not eating the right salt

    Thalapathy Vijay's last film: Know about superstar's 69th film RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's last film: Know about superstar's 69th film

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon 5 most awaited upgrades you can expect gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon! 5 upgrades you can expect

    Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RBA

    Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections

    Breaking Several children injured in shooting at school in Finaland Vantaa suspect arrested snt

    BREAKING: Several children injured in shooting at school in Finland’s Vantaa, suspect arrested

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon