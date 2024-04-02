From terrorist to underworld don, who are Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's neighbours in Tihar Jail?

Among his notable neighbors, Chhota Rajan, once an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, now stands as his fierce rival. Neeraj Bawana, a feared gangster, carries a criminal record comprising over 40 cases, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has found himself in the company of infamous personalities such as underworld don Chhota Rajan, notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana, and alleged terrorist Ziaur Rehman as he was put in a cell in Tihar's Jail No. 2. Kejriwal's stint in Tihar Jail, which will span the next two weeks, comes after his judicial custody was ordered in connection with the now-defunct liquor policy case.

Among his notable neighbors, Chhota Rajan, once an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, now stands as his fierce rival. Neeraj Bawana, a feared gangster, carries a criminal record comprising over 40 cases, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion. Ziaur Rehman, on the other hand, is purportedly linked to the Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Earlier, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was also implicated in the same case, occupied a cell in jail number 2 before being relocated to jail number five. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, finds himself in jail number one, while BRS leader K Kavitha resides in jail number 6 of the women's section.

After arriving at Tihar Jail at 4 pm on Monday, CM Kejriwal endured an uneasy night. Despite being diabetic, he was provided with home-cooked food for dinner, along with a mattress, blankets, and two pillows.

It is reportedly said that Arvind Kejriwal has the opportunity to communicate with his family members for five minutes each day over the phone. Additionally, he has submitted a list of six individuals he wishes to meet, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, their children, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar, and AAP general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak.

