Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    According to agency reports in December 2022, DIP had directed AAP to pay Rs 42.26 crore in 2017 and pay the pending amount of Rs 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies within 30 days.

    DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. It is reportedly said that the amount needs to be paid within 10 days.

    This development comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements published under the guise of government advertisements during 2015–2016.

    Also read: Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

    According to the LG, the said advertisements were published in the guise of government advertisements during the year 2015-2016.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the expenditure as 'advertising scam'. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and claimed that the amount could rise to Rs 400 crore if it was not recovered in time.

    Also read: Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting'

    According to agency reports in December 2022, DIP had directed AAP to pay Rs 42.26 crore in 2017 and pay the pending amount of Rs 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies within 30 days.

    Officials had, however, said that the party had not complied with the DIP orders. It is alleged that the AAP spent the money on "non-conforming advertisements".

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday AJR

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting' snt

    Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting'

    PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India snt

    PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win - adt

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case

    Recent Stories

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday AJR

    Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment RBA

    6 ways to avoid fungi, germs, and bacteria from your gym wear and equipment

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win against Sri Lanka, riding on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's form-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win, riding on Rohit-Virat's form

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather RBA

    Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon