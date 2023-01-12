Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

In a report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain is likely to improve the visibility in the city. However, the dense fog may return on Friday again and moderate fog is likely to persist in the coming days.

Light rainfall is likely to mark Delhi's weather on Thursday (January 12). The Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) in the national capital predicted a cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle today.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 8 degrees Celcius.

After seeing days of thick dense fog and very poor visibility, the city finally saw the impact and intensity of the fog mitigate from the day before on Wednesday, however, the fog was still "dense" and lead to the delay of several flights and trains.

"On Wednesday, no region in Delhi saw cold wave or cold day conditions," IMD said. A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is either below 4 degrees Celsius or the temperature is 4.5 degrees below normal.

On Tuesday, the city witnessed four hours of dense fog from 4:30 am to 8:30 am against eight hours. More than 26 trains and some flights were delayed.

An IMD official said that an active Western Disturbance has changed the wind direction in Delhi from icy cold northwesterly to warmer westerly and southeasterly, weakening the fog cover.

"Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," the weather office said.