    PM Modi greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' chants outside Ujjaini Mahakali Temple (WATCH)

    Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad on Tuesday to offer prayers. During his visit, temple priests presented Modi with a photo frame of the Goddess.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of devotion and fervor, a video capturing locals chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad on Tuesday has gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to the temple, amidst tight security, marked a significant moment of spiritual reverence and communal unity. As he offered prayers at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, the temple priests presented him with a photo frame of the Goddess, symbolizing blessings and goodwill.

    "Prayed for the good health, well being and prosperity of all Indians at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad," wrote PM Modi on X following his visit.

    Following his temple visit, PM Modi proceeded to Sangareddy district, where he launched projects worth Rs 6,800 crore and addressed a rally.

    Among the key inaugurations is the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) center in Hyderabad, established by the Airports Authority of India at Begumpet Airport.

    Valued at over Rs 350 crore, this cutting-edge facility is designed to elevate research and development (R&D) efforts in the civil aviation sector, adhering to 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

    Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects, underscoring the government's commitment to infrastructure development and connectivity enhancement.

    The viral video capturing the enthusiastic chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' resonates with the spirit of the occasion, reflecting the deep-rooted faith and anticipation among the people. This manifestation of support and reverence underscores the significance of Prime Minister Modi's visit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and reinforces the strong bond between the leadership and the community.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
