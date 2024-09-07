Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit'

    ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has confirmed meeting RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, revealing the meeting was a personal visit at the invitation of a classmate, according to his explanation to the Chief Minister's Office.

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Following allegations from Opposition Leader VD Satheesan regarding ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leadership, the latter confirmed he met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a Thrissur hotel last year. He explained that the meeting was part of a private visit. This clarification came after an inquiry from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

    Kerala: Youth Congress' protest demanding CM's resignation turns violent; Police resort to lathi charge

    In the wake of Satheesan's allegations, it was revealed that the senior police officer visited a five-star hotel in Thrissur on the same day RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was staying there. The Kerala Police Special Branch reported the ADGP's visit to their superiors the following day.

    The meeting took place during an RSS camp at the Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir. The meeting with Dattatreya Hosabale occurred in May 2023, and the ADGP arrived in the RSS leader’s car, according to the Special Branch report. The Opposition Leader alleged that the Chief Minister had tasked the ADGP with negotiating with the RSS.

    Satheesan also alleged that the meeting was intended to create a political advantage for the BJP by disrupting the Pooram festival.

    Although Ajith Kumar described the meeting as a private visit, he will need to provide further clarification given the political allegations surrounding Thrissur Pooram. He is facing serious accusations related to the Pooram from within the ruling party. Ruling MLA PV Anvar has also leveled several serious allegations, including murder, against the police official, fueling controversy.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty at 73: Timeless megastar of Malayalam cinema who keeps on reinventing himself dmn

    Mammootty at 73: Timeless megastar of Malayalam cinema who keeps on reinventing himself

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts

    Thiruvananthapuram railway stations Nemom and Kochuveli renamed for better navigation; CHECK details dmn

    Thiruvananthapuram railway stations Nemom and Kochuveli renamed for better navigation; CHECK details

    Kerala: Mother claims responsibility for son's murder, police expose younger son as real cuprit dmn

    Kerala: Mother claims responsibility for son's murder, police expose younger son as real cuprit

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema dmn

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema

    Recent Stories

    GOAT box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore RBA

    'GOAT' box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore

    Mammootty 73rd birthday: fans celebrate with cake, fireworks and video call outside megastars residence in kochi anr

    Mammootty’s 73rd Birthday: Fans celebrate with cake, fireworks, and video call outside megastar's residence

    Vinesh Phogat secures Haryana poll ticket shortly after joining Congress anr

    Vinesh Phogat secures Haryana poll ticket shortly after joining Congress

    Madhya Pradesh: Somnath Express derails in Jabalpur; no injuries reported anr

    Madhya Pradesh: Somnath Express derails in Jabalpur; no injuries reported

    Pav Bhaji to Modak: 7 traditional delicacies not to miss in India during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 gcw

    Pav Bhaji to Modak: 7 traditional delicacies not to miss in India during Ganeshotsav

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon