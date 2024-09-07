Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Highest paid contestant's Aditya Om-Prithviraj Shetty's sparks controversy

    Actor Aditya Om, known for his role in the superhit movie Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, entered Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 as the highest-paid contestant. However, his behavior in the first week was met with criticism and trolling from the audience.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Hero Aditya Om, known for his role in the super hit movie Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, entered Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 as the highest-paid contestant. However, his behavior in the first week has been met with criticism and trolling from the audience.

    It is said that the organizers of Bigg Boss are paying Aditya Om a remuneration of up to 5 lakhs per episode. Aditya is just talking for the sake of it.. He is not enjoying the Bigg Boss house and getting along with the contestants. His Telugu also became a big minus. Click here for Bigg Boss updates

    Aditya is increasing the trolls on him day by day. Aditya's behavior in the recent episode shocked everyone. He behaved strangely with Prithviraj. The two sat close together and talked, expressing themselves as if they were lovers. Netizens are trolling these scenes to a great extent as they went viral. Also Read: Do you know why the names in the Akkineni family have the word 'Naga'? Big Flashback

    Now I understand bro says Prithviraj. Aditya replies that it has come.. I like you, Aditya says crazily. It's very strange that the two are touching each other's faces and looking at each other crazily.

    Everyone is shocked that Aditya Om, who has to give a top performance, is behaving in such a way that he is being laughed at. Finally, even the housemates are joking about Aditya and Prithvi's behavior. Nikhil, Prerna and Abhay are sitting together and joking about Aditya and Prithvi's behavior.

