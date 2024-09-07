Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for her Radha photoshoot, deletes pictures

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently played Radha in designer Karan Torani's campaign, leaving a large number of netizens unhappy. 

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    The actress received criticism, with many urging her and the designer to ' stop sexualising' Radha, a Hindu goddess and the principal consort of the god Krishna. Days later, Tamannaah and Torani erased the photoshoot from their Instagram accounts. It all started when Tamannaah played Radha in Torani's latest digital campaign, Leela: The Illusion of Love. 

    In the images uploaded online, the actress looked great in an orange saree that perfectly captured the aura of festive charm. However, immediately after the photos were shared, netizens expressed their dissatisfaction. An Instagram campaign was also established, urging the actress not to sexualize Radha. 

    "Stop sexualizing our beloved Radha Rani and Shree Krishna's purest romance for commercial purposes! You moron! "How dare you, @tamannaahspeaks and @toraniofficial," one person remarked alongside the online campaign design.

    Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned everyone with her performance in the Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat'. She wore a lovely green gown for the song and wowed the audience with her dance talents. The song is trending and people are saying that she has eaten 10 Nora Fatehi's in this particular song. She is also being applauded for her thick figure.

