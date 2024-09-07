Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kannada actress Kavitha Gowda Gowri pregnant? Check out her latest photoshoot on Ganesh Chaturthi

     Chinnu aka Kavitha Gowda, a popular Kannada television actress, had a special photoshoot for Ganesh Chaturthi. Netizens speculate if she's hinting at welcoming Lord Ganesha himself...
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

     Chinnu aka Kavitha Gowda, a popular Kannada television actress, and her husband, actor Chandan Kumar, are celebrating Gowri Ganesha festival differently this year. 

    article_image2

    Kannada actress Kavitha Gowda had a photoshoot holding a small clay Ganesha idol. Kavitha shines in a yellow saree.

    article_image3

    Happy Gowri Ganesha festival to all. May Vighnavinashaka bring happiness and joy in everyone's life, wrote Kavitha.

    article_image4

    As Kavitha Gowda is holding a small Ganesha idol, her followers are commenting, 'Ganesha is coming to your lap, the arrival of Bal Ganesha will happen'. 

    article_image5

    Kavitha Gowda's photos were clicked by Vaibhavi Captures, makeup by Tejaswini and costume design by Classy Rent House.

    article_image6

    Kavitha Gowda and Chandan fell in love and got married after many years. This couple, whose love story was a secret, kept their pregnancy a secret for a few months. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and other TV celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes

    Why did Badshah and his ex-wife Jasmine Masih get divorced? Rapper says, 'unhealthy..' RKK

    Why did Badshah and his ex-wife Jasmine Masih get divorced? Rapper says, 'unhealthy..'

    Video Alia Bhatt shows off her down to earth attitude during Jigra promotions RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt shows off her down-to-earth attitude during ‘Jigra’ promotions; watch here

    GOAT box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore RBA

    'GOAT' box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore

    Mammootty 73rd birthday: fans celebrate with cake, fireworks and video call outside megastars residence in kochi anr

    Mammootty’s 73rd Birthday: Fans celebrate with cake, fireworks, and video call outside megastar's residence

    Recent Stories

    UP HORROR woman head shaved beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew gcw

    UP HORROR! Woman's head shaved, beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended anr

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

    Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make? RKK

    Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make?

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Famous Ganesh Temples to visit in Rajasthan RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Famous Ganesh Temples to visit in Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon